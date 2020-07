Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great One Story 3/2/1/ total remodeled with upgraded floors, granite countertops, refrigerator in kitchen. Bathrooms updated, master suite with walk in closet, master bath with shower only. Large back yard with large oak tree and a great place for kids to play hide and seek! Please call for your showing today.