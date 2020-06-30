All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5415 Carew Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5415 Carew Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:58 PM

5415 Carew Street

5415 Carew Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Meyerland Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5415 Carew Street, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully remodeled home with Gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, recent roof, recent A/C unit, updated electrical panel, recent water heater and more. Zoned to Harvard elementary and Bellaire High. Home features a large lot at 8250 square feet (per appraisal district). This home is perfect for all wanting to be in Meyerland and Bellaire area. This home is centrally located in prime Meyerland, minutes from the 610 freeway, Galleria, Medical Center and surrounding areas. Home "NEVER FLOODED" per owners.Please contact me today for private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Carew Street have any available units?
5415 Carew Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5415 Carew Street have?
Some of 5415 Carew Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 Carew Street currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Carew Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Carew Street pet-friendly?
No, 5415 Carew Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5415 Carew Street offer parking?
Yes, 5415 Carew Street offers parking.
Does 5415 Carew Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 Carew Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Carew Street have a pool?
No, 5415 Carew Street does not have a pool.
Does 5415 Carew Street have accessible units?
No, 5415 Carew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 Carew Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5415 Carew Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendera at Greenway
3400 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77027
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive
Houston, TX 77081
Ascot Court
10910 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
AMLI 2121
2121 Allen Pky
Houston, TX 77019
Ashley Square
6330 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
Summervale
9221 Pagewood Ln
Houston, TX 77063
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd
Houston, TX 77494

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston