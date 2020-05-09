All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:10 AM

538 E 38th St

538 East 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

538 East 38th Street, Houston, TX 77022
Independence Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful brick and veneer home on large lot next to trees. Brand new construction, never lived in. Welcome to 538 E. 38th St. located in Historic Independence Heights. Minutes away from both 610 and I-45, this energy efficient home features a large fenced backyard perfect for kids and/or a dog. First floor living features red oak floors, an open concept kitchen with marble countertops, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer and drier. The oversized master is the perfect place to unwind after a long day. Master room features two master closets, vaulted ceiling and walk in shower. Ceiling fans throughout the house. 2 car garage with driveway. 2 additional generously sized bedrooms complete the upstairs along with the utility room. Natural light flows throughout both the first and second floors of this home.Location provides quick access to area restaurants, Whole Foods, the Heights HEB, and plenty of entertainment for both young and seniors . Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 E 38th St have any available units?
538 E 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 E 38th St have?
Some of 538 E 38th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 E 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
538 E 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 E 38th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 538 E 38th St is pet friendly.
Does 538 E 38th St offer parking?
Yes, 538 E 38th St offers parking.
Does 538 E 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 538 E 38th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 E 38th St have a pool?
No, 538 E 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 538 E 38th St have accessible units?
No, 538 E 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 538 E 38th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 E 38th St has units with dishwashers.

