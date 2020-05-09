Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Beautiful brick and veneer home on large lot next to trees. Brand new construction, never lived in. Welcome to 538 E. 38th St. located in Historic Independence Heights. Minutes away from both 610 and I-45, this energy efficient home features a large fenced backyard perfect for kids and/or a dog. First floor living features red oak floors, an open concept kitchen with marble countertops, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer and drier. The oversized master is the perfect place to unwind after a long day. Master room features two master closets, vaulted ceiling and walk in shower. Ceiling fans throughout the house. 2 car garage with driveway. 2 additional generously sized bedrooms complete the upstairs along with the utility room. Natural light flows throughout both the first and second floors of this home.Location provides quick access to area restaurants, Whole Foods, the Heights HEB, and plenty of entertainment for both young and seniors . Make your appointment today!