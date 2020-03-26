5353 Institute Ln 35

5353 Institute Lane, Houston, TX 77005 The Museum District
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
2 bedroom Condo - Property Id: 119781
Beautiful Brick Condo located on a quite tree lined street completely furnished-new appliances-dishes- lots of storage -balcony -TV - Basic Cable and utilities are included - pool -onsite laundry facilities. Walking distance to the Rice Campus ! Great for a couple or students looking to share with a roommate ! Serious Inquiries Only! $1500 Furniture Deposit as the unit is completely furnished Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/119781p Property Id 119781
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5017916)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
