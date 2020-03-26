5353 Institute Ln 35

Amenities

Beautiful Brick Condo located on a quite tree lined street completely furnished-new appliances-dishes- lots of storage -balcony -TV - Basic Cable and utilities are included - pool -onsite laundry facilities. Walking distance to the Rice Campus ! Great for a couple or students looking to share with a roommate ! Serious Inquiries Only!

$1500 Furniture Deposit as the unit is completely furnished

No Pets Allowed



