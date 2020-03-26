All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:40 AM

5353 Institute Ln 35

5353 Institute Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5353 Institute Lane, Houston, TX 77005
The Museum District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
2 bedroom Condo - Property Id: 119781

Beautiful Brick Condo located on a quite tree lined street completely furnished-new appliances-dishes- lots of storage -balcony -TV - Basic Cable and utilities are included - pool -onsite laundry facilities. Walking distance to the Rice Campus ! Great for a couple or students looking to share with a roommate ! Serious Inquiries Only!
$1500 Furniture Deposit as the unit is completely furnished
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/119781p
Property Id 119781

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5017916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5353 Institute Ln 35 have any available units?
5353 Institute Ln 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5353 Institute Ln 35 have?
Some of 5353 Institute Ln 35's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5353 Institute Ln 35 currently offering any rent specials?
5353 Institute Ln 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5353 Institute Ln 35 pet-friendly?
No, 5353 Institute Ln 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5353 Institute Ln 35 offer parking?
No, 5353 Institute Ln 35 does not offer parking.
Does 5353 Institute Ln 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5353 Institute Ln 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5353 Institute Ln 35 have a pool?
Yes, 5353 Institute Ln 35 has a pool.
Does 5353 Institute Ln 35 have accessible units?
No, 5353 Institute Ln 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 5353 Institute Ln 35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5353 Institute Ln 35 has units with dishwashers.

