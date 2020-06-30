All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5332 Fayette Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5332 Fayette Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 3:51 PM

5332 Fayette Street

5332 Fayette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5332 Fayette Street, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Presenting a refined luxury living experience.The unparalleled experience that awaits you at this5BD/3.5BA home will spoil you to everything else!If it's a spectacular view you're looking for, thishome's multiple balconies & rooftop terrace with fireplace, kitchen & city skylines are sure to delight,while inside, the intuitive layout capitalizes on privacy with a guest suite & private office on the groundfloor & exquisite master suite with spa-like bath & walk-in closet upstairs.A stylishly efficient gourmetkitchen with premium SS appliances plus separate formal dining with butler's pantry becomes anentertainer's tour de force, accompanied by the elegant grace of the spacious living room with fireplace &wet bar.Gorgeous hardwood & tile floors, detailed millwork & fabulous tray & coffered ceilings arehallmark features of this architectural masterpiece that perfectly complements the tastes of today'sdiscerning buyer.Tour & experience the best of Houston's Galleria area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5332 Fayette Street have any available units?
5332 Fayette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5332 Fayette Street have?
Some of 5332 Fayette Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5332 Fayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
5332 Fayette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 Fayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 5332 Fayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5332 Fayette Street offer parking?
Yes, 5332 Fayette Street offers parking.
Does 5332 Fayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5332 Fayette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 Fayette Street have a pool?
No, 5332 Fayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 5332 Fayette Street have accessible units?
No, 5332 Fayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 Fayette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5332 Fayette Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
Cypress Ridge
2331 Bammelwood Dr
Houston, TX 77014
Walnut Terrace
2801 Walnut Bend Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Alexan Lower Heights
2770 Summer Street
Houston, TX 77007
Colony Oaks
6666 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Towne Plaza
4655 Wild Indigo St
Houston, TX 77027
City Terrace Apartments
1015 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
22Hundred
2200 North Sam Houston Parkway E
Houston, TX 77038

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston