5332 Fayette Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest suite hot tub

Presenting a refined luxury living experience.The unparalleled experience that awaits you at this5BD/3.5BA home will spoil you to everything else!If it's a spectacular view you're looking for, thishome's multiple balconies & rooftop terrace with fireplace, kitchen & city skylines are sure to delight,while inside, the intuitive layout capitalizes on privacy with a guest suite & private office on the groundfloor & exquisite master suite with spa-like bath & walk-in closet upstairs.A stylishly efficient gourmetkitchen with premium SS appliances plus separate formal dining with butler's pantry becomes anentertainer's tour de force, accompanied by the elegant grace of the spacious living room with fireplace &wet bar.Gorgeous hardwood & tile floors, detailed millwork & fabulous tray & coffered ceilings arehallmark features of this architectural masterpiece that perfectly complements the tastes of today'sdiscerning buyer.Tour & experience the best of Houston's Galleria area!