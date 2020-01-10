5310 Creekmont Trace Lane

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1325
Security Deposit: $1125
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,296
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Refrigerator
Extras: Come take a look at this gorgeous one-story gem in the Creekmont Village subdivision and make it your next home! This spacious beauty has 3 beds and 2 full baths. Its kitchen has a lovely breakfast bar and is open to a cute breakfast nook. It also has more than enough cabinets and even a cute pantry. There's plenty of light throughout the home as well as tile floors and ceiling fans. The master bed has its private bathroom featuring a shower/tub and a walk-in closet. Fenced backyard, 2 car spaces on front. Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!!
