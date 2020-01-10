5310 Creekmont Trace Lane

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan concierge online portal carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1491212?source=marketing



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1325

Security Deposit: $1125

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1,296

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Refrigerator



Extras: Come take a look at this gorgeous one-story gem in the Creekmont Village subdivision and make it your next home! This spacious beauty has 3 beds and 2 full baths. Its kitchen has a lovely breakfast bar and is open to a cute breakfast nook. It also has more than enough cabinets and even a cute pantry. There's plenty of light throughout the home as well as tile floors and ceiling fans. The master bed has its private bathroom featuring a shower/tub and a walk-in closet. Fenced backyard, 2 car spaces on front. Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.