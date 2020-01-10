All apartments in Houston
5310 Creekmont Trace Lane

5310 Creekmont Trace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5310 Creekmont Trace Lane, Houston, TX 77091
Acres Home

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
concierge
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1491212?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1325
Security Deposit: $1125
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,296
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Refrigerator

Extras: Come take a look at this gorgeous one-story gem in the Creekmont Village subdivision and make it your next home! This spacious beauty has 3 beds and 2 full baths. Its kitchen has a lovely breakfast bar and is open to a cute breakfast nook. It also has more than enough cabinets and even a cute pantry. There's plenty of light throughout the home as well as tile floors and ceiling fans. The master bed has its private bathroom featuring a shower/tub and a walk-in closet. Fenced backyard, 2 car spaces on front. Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Creekmont Trace Lane have any available units?
5310 Creekmont Trace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 Creekmont Trace Lane have?
Some of 5310 Creekmont Trace Lane's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Creekmont Trace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Creekmont Trace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Creekmont Trace Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 Creekmont Trace Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5310 Creekmont Trace Lane offer parking?
No, 5310 Creekmont Trace Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5310 Creekmont Trace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 Creekmont Trace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Creekmont Trace Lane have a pool?
No, 5310 Creekmont Trace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5310 Creekmont Trace Lane have accessible units?
No, 5310 Creekmont Trace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Creekmont Trace Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5310 Creekmont Trace Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

