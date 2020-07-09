526 Westcross Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

TAKE A PRIVATE TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xADBjVkV89t&brand=0 STUNNING CONTEMPORARY home located in the outer loop and just minutes from all HOUSTON has to offer. Houston Heights, Washington Ave, Midtown, and great access to all of the shops, cafes & eateries. Quick commute to Med Center and I-45. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home features SLEEK GRANITE ISLAND kitchen, s/s appliances, breakfast bar, and stunning hardwood flooring. Open family room w/ updated stone accent fireplace, MASTER RETREAT on 3rd floor w/ oversized shower, & whirlpool bath. Upstairs study area and spacious guest room w/ recent wood paneling accent wall. First floor bedroom w/ french door access to outdoor patio space featuring artificial grass area. Gated access community -- Call for your private showing today!