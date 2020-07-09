All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:27 PM

526 Westcross Street

526 Westcross Street · No Longer Available
Location

526 Westcross Street, Houston, TX 77018
Independence Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
TAKE A PRIVATE TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xADBjVkV89t&brand=0 STUNNING CONTEMPORARY home located in the outer loop and just minutes from all HOUSTON has to offer. Houston Heights, Washington Ave, Midtown, and great access to all of the shops, cafes & eateries. Quick commute to Med Center and I-45. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home features SLEEK GRANITE ISLAND kitchen, s/s appliances, breakfast bar, and stunning hardwood flooring. Open family room w/ updated stone accent fireplace, MASTER RETREAT on 3rd floor w/ oversized shower, & whirlpool bath. Upstairs study area and spacious guest room w/ recent wood paneling accent wall. First floor bedroom w/ french door access to outdoor patio space featuring artificial grass area. Gated access community -- Call for your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Westcross Street have any available units?
526 Westcross Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 Westcross Street have?
Some of 526 Westcross Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Westcross Street currently offering any rent specials?
526 Westcross Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Westcross Street pet-friendly?
No, 526 Westcross Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 526 Westcross Street offer parking?
Yes, 526 Westcross Street offers parking.
Does 526 Westcross Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Westcross Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Westcross Street have a pool?
Yes, 526 Westcross Street has a pool.
Does 526 Westcross Street have accessible units?
Yes, 526 Westcross Street has accessible units.
Does 526 Westcross Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Westcross Street has units with dishwashers.

