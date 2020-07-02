All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 525 W Bell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
525 W Bell Street
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:49 AM

525 W Bell Street

525 West Bell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

525 West Bell Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come visit this North Montrose home with meticulous attention to detail. Impeccably cared for and sensibly designed. Truly one of a kind townhome close to Whole Foods, the River Oaks Shopping Center, Lankford Grocery & Market and Niko Niko's. Home features three bedrooms , three and a half baths, a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. Outside your door, West Bell is a tranquil street with mature trees. NO HOAs. This is an excellent opportunity to have a low-maintenance lifestyle in one of Houston's most vibrant neighborhoods. Features include a chef's kitchen with Thermador appliances including a 36" 6 burner stove, marble countertops, Brookhaven/Wood cabinets, 4" oak hardwoods throughout plus soaring ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 W Bell Street have any available units?
525 W Bell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 W Bell Street have?
Some of 525 W Bell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 W Bell Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 W Bell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 W Bell Street pet-friendly?
No, 525 W Bell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 525 W Bell Street offer parking?
Yes, 525 W Bell Street offers parking.
Does 525 W Bell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 W Bell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 W Bell Street have a pool?
No, 525 W Bell Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 W Bell Street have accessible units?
No, 525 W Bell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 W Bell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 W Bell Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Essex House
3919 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Las Varandas Del Sur
10003 Forum West Dr
Houston, TX 77036
WestEnd
2255 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
Hanover ​Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Ashford
1200 N Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77079
Arlo Memorial
935 N Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston