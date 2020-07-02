525 W Bell Street

Amenities
Come visit this North Montrose home with meticulous attention to detail. Impeccably cared for and sensibly designed. Truly one of a kind townhome close to Whole Foods, the River Oaks Shopping Center, Lankford Grocery & Market and Niko Niko's. Home features three bedrooms , three and a half baths, a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. Outside your door, West Bell is a tranquil street with mature trees. NO HOAs. This is an excellent opportunity to have a low-maintenance lifestyle in one of Houston's most vibrant neighborhoods. Features include a chef's kitchen with Thermador appliances including a 36" 6 burner stove, marble countertops, Brookhaven/Wood cabinets, 4" oak hardwoods throughout plus soaring ceilings.