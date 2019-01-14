5248 Eigel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Not your typical rental! This historic property was taken down to the studs and completely remodeled with all the modern amenities you are looking for. Architectural details throughout. Hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Double-paned windows throughout. R-13 insulation in exterior walls. Lots of closet space. Fenced back yard with beautiful patio. Come see today!