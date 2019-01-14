5248 Eigel Street, Houston, TX 77007 Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Not your typical rental! This historic property was taken down to the studs and completely remodeled with all the modern amenities you are looking for. Architectural details throughout. Hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Double-paned windows throughout. R-13 insulation in exterior walls. Lots of closet space. Fenced back yard with beautiful patio. Come see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5248 Eigel Street have any available units?
5248 Eigel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5248 Eigel Street have?
Some of 5248 Eigel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5248 Eigel Street currently offering any rent specials?
5248 Eigel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.