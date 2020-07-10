Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 513 S Post Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
513 S Post Oak Lane
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:38 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
513 S Post Oak Lane
513 South Post Oak Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
513 South Post Oak Lane, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Great location to be close to the Galleria, Memorial Park, Restaurants, shopping, etc. Lease comes with WIFI, basic cable electric, refrigerator, underground parking etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 513 S Post Oak Lane have any available units?
513 S Post Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 513 S Post Oak Lane have?
Some of 513 S Post Oak Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 513 S Post Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
513 S Post Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 S Post Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 513 S Post Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 513 S Post Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 513 S Post Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 513 S Post Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 S Post Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 S Post Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 513 S Post Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 513 S Post Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 513 S Post Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 513 S Post Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 S Post Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Breakers at Windmill Lakes
9750 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075
Residence at La Colombe d'Or
3411 Yoakum Boulevard
Houston, TX 77006
Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77089
Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
Artesian on Westheimer
13099 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Chateaux Dupre
7900 Locke Ln
Houston, TX 77063
Greenhouse
2040 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Village on the Parkway Apartments
1333 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston