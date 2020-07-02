All apartments in Houston
5104 Dunlop Street

5104 Dunlop Street · No Longer Available
Location

5104 Dunlop Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cottage nestled between Heights & Lindale Park; Adorable One(1)Bedroom. Nice Front Porch for those sunsets, wood flrs in Livingroom (no Dining room) Lots windows for natural light(w/mini-blinds). Kitchen w/white custom cabinet, tiled counter tops & tiled flooring, + Gas Stove + Fridge. Full size Bathtub/shower, nicely tiled. Bedroom has wood floors, walk-in closet. Has Utility Room for W/D connects off of back porch. Lawn Maint included, Pets ok, Employment,Rental, Credit History to be verified. Property is OCCUPIED So drive by 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5104 Dunlop Street have any available units?
5104 Dunlop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5104 Dunlop Street have?
Some of 5104 Dunlop Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5104 Dunlop Street currently offering any rent specials?
5104 Dunlop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5104 Dunlop Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5104 Dunlop Street is pet friendly.
Does 5104 Dunlop Street offer parking?
No, 5104 Dunlop Street does not offer parking.
Does 5104 Dunlop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5104 Dunlop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5104 Dunlop Street have a pool?
No, 5104 Dunlop Street does not have a pool.
Does 5104 Dunlop Street have accessible units?
No, 5104 Dunlop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5104 Dunlop Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5104 Dunlop Street does not have units with dishwashers.

