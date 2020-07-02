5104 Dunlop Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cottage nestled between Heights & Lindale Park; Adorable One(1)Bedroom. Nice Front Porch for those sunsets, wood flrs in Livingroom (no Dining room) Lots windows for natural light(w/mini-blinds). Kitchen w/white custom cabinet, tiled counter tops & tiled flooring, + Gas Stove + Fridge. Full size Bathtub/shower, nicely tiled. Bedroom has wood floors, walk-in closet. Has Utility Room for W/D connects off of back porch. Lawn Maint included, Pets ok, Employment,Rental, Credit History to be verified. Property is OCCUPIED So drive by 1st