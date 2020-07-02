5034 Carew Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This beautiful and well-crafted remodel is ready for move-in: New insulated windows, new bathrooms, kitchen - including appliances (gas stove not in yet but will be included), cabinets and granite counters, new light fixtures, switches & plugs. All new interior and exterior doors. New water heater. Situated in walking distance to Bellaire High and Lovett Elementary, this quiet location is convenient to the Medical Center, Galleria, Downtown and Reliant. It is also an easy walk to the many restaurants and abundant shopping at Meyerland Center. A new HEB is being built there as well.