Last updated April 28 2019 at 4:53 PM

5034 Carew Street

5034 Carew Street · No Longer Available
Location

5034 Carew Street, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This beautiful and well-crafted remodel is ready for move-in: New insulated windows, new bathrooms, kitchen - including appliances (gas stove not in yet but will be included), cabinets and granite counters, new light fixtures, switches & plugs. All new interior and exterior doors. New water heater. Situated in walking distance to Bellaire High and Lovett Elementary, this quiet location is convenient to the Medical Center, Galleria, Downtown and Reliant. It is also an easy walk to the many restaurants and abundant shopping at Meyerland Center. A new HEB is being built there as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5034 Carew Street have any available units?
5034 Carew Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5034 Carew Street have?
Some of 5034 Carew Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5034 Carew Street currently offering any rent specials?
5034 Carew Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5034 Carew Street pet-friendly?
No, 5034 Carew Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5034 Carew Street offer parking?
Yes, 5034 Carew Street offers parking.
Does 5034 Carew Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5034 Carew Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5034 Carew Street have a pool?
No, 5034 Carew Street does not have a pool.
Does 5034 Carew Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5034 Carew Street has accessible units.
Does 5034 Carew Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5034 Carew Street has units with dishwashers.

