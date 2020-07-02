All apartments in Houston
5010 N Braeswood Boulevard
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:50 PM

5010 N Braeswood Boulevard

5010 North Braeswood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5010 North Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
An exquisite custom remodel situated in the renowned Meyerland area. So much charm in this 3 bedroom gem. Home boasts; circle driveway with security gate, JAW DROPPING master suite, private POOL, serene ATRIUM, irrigation system, ALL NEW PLUMBING PIPES, entertaining plan & more! With exquisite interiors; including modern cabinetry, stunning quartz selections, stainless steel appliances, DOUBLE OVEN, wet bar w/ wine fridge, & sprawling tile - youll find attention to every detail! Showcasing the master retreat youve been waiting for; gas log fireplace warms the room, an abundance of windows and natural lighting, HUGE walk-in closet, freestanding Kohler tub & more! Enjoy the private pool where your backyard oasis is life! An opportunity to lease (or purchase) a piece of luxury with a thoughtful layout, this home is a must-see! Schedule a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 N Braeswood Boulevard have any available units?
5010 N Braeswood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5010 N Braeswood Boulevard have?
Some of 5010 N Braeswood Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 N Braeswood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5010 N Braeswood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 N Braeswood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5010 N Braeswood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5010 N Braeswood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5010 N Braeswood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5010 N Braeswood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5010 N Braeswood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 N Braeswood Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5010 N Braeswood Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5010 N Braeswood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5010 N Braeswood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 N Braeswood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5010 N Braeswood Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

