5010 N Braeswood Boulevard

Amenities
An exquisite custom remodel situated in the renowned Meyerland area. So much charm in this 3 bedroom gem. Home boasts; circle driveway with security gate, JAW DROPPING master suite, private POOL, serene ATRIUM, irrigation system, ALL NEW PLUMBING PIPES, entertaining plan & more! With exquisite interiors; including modern cabinetry, stunning quartz selections, stainless steel appliances, DOUBLE OVEN, wet bar w/ wine fridge, & sprawling tile - youll find attention to every detail! Showcasing the master retreat youve been waiting for; gas log fireplace warms the room, an abundance of windows and natural lighting, HUGE walk-in closet, freestanding Kohler tub & more! Enjoy the private pool where your backyard oasis is life! An opportunity to lease (or purchase) a piece of luxury with a thoughtful layout, this home is a must-see! Schedule a private showing today!