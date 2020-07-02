5010 N Braeswood Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

An exquisite custom remodel situated in the renowned Meyerland area. So much charm in this 3 bedroom gem. Home boasts; circle driveway with security gate, JAW DROPPING master suite, private POOL, serene ATRIUM, irrigation system, ALL NEW PLUMBING PIPES, entertaining plan & more! With exquisite interiors; including modern cabinetry, stunning quartz selections, stainless steel appliances, DOUBLE OVEN, wet bar w/ wine fridge, & sprawling tile - youll find attention to every detail! Showcasing the master retreat youve been waiting for; gas log fireplace warms the room, an abundance of windows and natural lighting, HUGE walk-in closet, freestanding Kohler tub & more! Enjoy the private pool where your backyard oasis is life! An opportunity to lease (or purchase) a piece of luxury with a thoughtful layout, this home is a must-see! Schedule a private showing today!