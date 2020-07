Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Close the 610 in Oak forest, this home has an open floorplan and has been completely updated, custom cabinets in the kitchen with an island, granite throughout, laminate floors, bathroom completely redone, nice size rooms and oversized driveway. Roof, windows and water heater less than 4 years old. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio.