All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4633 Wild Indigo South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4633 Wild Indigo South
Last updated April 26 2019 at 4:45 PM

4633 Wild Indigo South

4633 Wild Indigo St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greenway - Upper Kirby
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4633 Wild Indigo St, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
dog park
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
pet friendly
JUST REDUCED!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! This fully furnished condo is located in a highly desireable area inside the loop! Minutes from the Galleria/ Downtown/ Medical Center/ HWY 59. Nicely remodeled, updated furnished and ready to move in!! This property would be perfect for a corporate rental or commuting executive. ALL BILLS PAID!! Including Maintenance Fees, Cable, Utilities, Water, Grounds. Conveniatly located near shopping malls, eateries and walking distance to 2 dog parks. Easy access to either 610 or 59. Cynthia 713-256-0268

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4633 Wild Indigo South have any available units?
4633 Wild Indigo South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4633 Wild Indigo South have?
Some of 4633 Wild Indigo South's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4633 Wild Indigo South currently offering any rent specials?
4633 Wild Indigo South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4633 Wild Indigo South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4633 Wild Indigo South is pet friendly.
Does 4633 Wild Indigo South offer parking?
No, 4633 Wild Indigo South does not offer parking.
Does 4633 Wild Indigo South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4633 Wild Indigo South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4633 Wild Indigo South have a pool?
No, 4633 Wild Indigo South does not have a pool.
Does 4633 Wild Indigo South have accessible units?
No, 4633 Wild Indigo South does not have accessible units.
Does 4633 Wild Indigo South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4633 Wild Indigo South does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at Garden Oaks
500 W Crosstimbers St
Houston, TX 77018
Gables Tanglewood
5740 San Felipe St
Houston, TX 77057
1919 Portsmouth St
1919 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Broadstone Toscano
2900 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St
Houston, TX 77030
Radius West
1721 Greenhouse Road
Houston, TX 77084
Toro Place
12101 Fondren
Houston, TX 77035

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston