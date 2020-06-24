4633 Wild Indigo South

Amenities
JUST REDUCED!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! This fully furnished condo is located in a highly desireable area inside the loop! Minutes from the Galleria/ Downtown/ Medical Center/ HWY 59. Nicely remodeled, updated furnished and ready to move in!! This property would be perfect for a corporate rental or commuting executive. ALL BILLS PAID!! Including Maintenance Fees, Cable, Utilities, Water, Grounds. Conveniatly located near shopping malls, eateries and walking distance to 2 dog parks. Easy access to either 610 or 59. Cynthia 713-256-0268