4612 Hershe A

Newly Renovated Duplex in Historic Fifth Ward - Property Id: 201459
Welcome home!! Totally renovated duplex. Each unit has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and offers an open layout concept with ample amount of living space. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout each unit. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted white cabinetry, new appliances, laundry and wooden blinds. Perfect for a starter family. Section 8 vouchers welcomed. Only 1 unit available. Very convenient location: 10 mins to Downtown, 17 mins to Texas Medical Center, 11 mins to UH main campus. You don't want to miss out on these. It will not last long!
No Pets Allowed
