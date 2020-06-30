All apartments in Houston
4612 Hershe A
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

4612 Hershe A

4612 Hershe Street · No Longer Available
Location

4612 Hershe Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Newly Renovated Duplex in Historic Fifth Ward - Property Id: 201459

Welcome home!! Totally renovated duplex. Each unit has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and offers an open layout concept with ample amount of living space. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout each unit. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted white cabinetry, new appliances, laundry and wooden blinds. Perfect for a starter family. Section 8 vouchers welcomed. Only 1 unit available. Very convenient location: 10 mins to Downtown, 17 mins to Texas Medical Center, 11 mins to UH main campus. You don't want to miss out on these. It will not last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201459
Property Id 201459

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5749696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 Hershe A have any available units?
4612 Hershe A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4612 Hershe A have?
Some of 4612 Hershe A's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 Hershe A currently offering any rent specials?
4612 Hershe A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 Hershe A pet-friendly?
No, 4612 Hershe A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4612 Hershe A offer parking?
No, 4612 Hershe A does not offer parking.
Does 4612 Hershe A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4612 Hershe A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 Hershe A have a pool?
No, 4612 Hershe A does not have a pool.
Does 4612 Hershe A have accessible units?
No, 4612 Hershe A does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 Hershe A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4612 Hershe A does not have units with dishwashers.

