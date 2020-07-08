4610 Schroeder - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

4610 Schroeder Houston, Texas 77011. Hudge House! 1541 sq. ft. 3 Bed / 1 Bath located in East End Revitalization area! Affordable East End. ALL BILLS PAID!!! (Landlord pays water, gas, and electric.) Located on a quiet street with easy parking. Close to Minute Maid Park, Dynamo Stadium, University of Houston, Downtown, and Medical Center! Washer and dryer on property! Laminate Floors. Walking distance to bus lines and brand new light rail.



$1,195+$100 utilities/month

$1,295/deposit



12-month lease.



$50 application fee goes toward first month's rent. We check credit (call for more details), no felony criminal convictions in last 5 years (and no sex or violent felony convictions ever), and proof of monthly income at least 3 times the rent. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.



Contact us by phone @ (832) 422-6385 or by e-mail @ singerholdings1@gmail.com to learn more and setup a showing.