Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:17 AM

4610 Schroeder - A

4610 Schroeder · No Longer Available
Location

4610 Schroeder, Houston, TX 77011
Second Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
4610 Schroeder Houston, Texas 77011. Hudge House! 1541 sq. ft. 3 Bed / 1 Bath located in East End Revitalization area! Affordable East End. ALL BILLS PAID!!! (Landlord pays water, gas, and electric.) Located on a quiet street with easy parking. Close to Minute Maid Park, Dynamo Stadium, University of Houston, Downtown, and Medical Center! Washer and dryer on property! Laminate Floors. Walking distance to bus lines and brand new light rail.

$1,195+$100 utilities/month
$1,295/deposit

12-month lease.

$50 application fee goes toward first month's rent. We check credit (call for more details), no felony criminal convictions in last 5 years (and no sex or violent felony convictions ever), and proof of monthly income at least 3 times the rent. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.

Contact us by phone @ (832) 422-6385 or by e-mail @ singerholdings1@gmail.com to learn more and setup a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Schroeder - A have any available units?
4610 Schroeder - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 Schroeder - A have?
Some of 4610 Schroeder - A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Schroeder - A currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Schroeder - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Schroeder - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 Schroeder - A is pet friendly.
Does 4610 Schroeder - A offer parking?
Yes, 4610 Schroeder - A offers parking.
Does 4610 Schroeder - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4610 Schroeder - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Schroeder - A have a pool?
No, 4610 Schroeder - A does not have a pool.
Does 4610 Schroeder - A have accessible units?
No, 4610 Schroeder - A does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Schroeder - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4610 Schroeder - A does not have units with dishwashers.

