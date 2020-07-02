Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4502 MALLOW ST #B
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:08 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4502 MALLOW ST #B
4502 Mallow Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4502 Mallow Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. - 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths.
(RLNE5410136)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4502 MALLOW ST #B have any available units?
4502 MALLOW ST #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4502 MALLOW ST #B currently offering any rent specials?
4502 MALLOW ST #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 MALLOW ST #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4502 MALLOW ST #B is pet friendly.
Does 4502 MALLOW ST #B offer parking?
No, 4502 MALLOW ST #B does not offer parking.
Does 4502 MALLOW ST #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 MALLOW ST #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 MALLOW ST #B have a pool?
No, 4502 MALLOW ST #B does not have a pool.
Does 4502 MALLOW ST #B have accessible units?
No, 4502 MALLOW ST #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 MALLOW ST #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4502 MALLOW ST #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4502 MALLOW ST #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4502 MALLOW ST #B does not have units with air conditioning.
