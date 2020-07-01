All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

4500 Graustark St

4500 Graustark Street · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Graustark Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Bravo! Bravo! The crowd cheers raucously as you finish your masterful concierto. Their applause maintains a fever pitch for a seemingly endless amount of time. Reputable music blogs and news outlets all over the globe buzz with praise. "A Once in a Generation Master" they all say. It wasn't always like this though. People thought you were crazy when you said you'll be shutting down your wildly successful multi-million dollar startup to pursue your true passion of playing the triangle, your favorite instrument.

Well as you always knew it would, your brilliance has shown once more. Your bold vision has once again resulted in world renowned brilliance. Of course, someone as brilliant as you needs a place to rest and call home, and maybe chill by the super sweet pool. Naturally, you chose this apartment as your headquarters...because obviously it's super sweet.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Studio, One and Two Contemporary Bedroom Residences

Upscale Faux Wood Flooring

Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with City Views

2-Inch Wood Blinds and Solar Shades

Spacious Walk-In Closets

Designer Selected Finishes

Washer / Dryer Included in Every Residence

Chef-Inspired Kitchens with Double Ovens

Granite and Quartz Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliance Package

Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Two-Tone Cabinetry

Kitchen Pantries

Deep Soaking Oval Tubs

Stand-Up Shower or Vertical Spa

Dual Vanity

Linen Closet

Large Patio or Balcony

Pre-Wired for Technology

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Stunning Views of Downtown, the Galleria and the Med Center

Urban Social Lounge with Billiards

Workspace and Private Conference Room

Latte Lounge and Refreshment Bar

24-Hour Cardio Center

Private Yoga Studio and Spin Room with Interactive Fitness Classes

Infinity-Edge Heated Swimming Pool with City Views

Two Entertainment Terraces with Soft Seating

Outdoor Kitchen with Grills, Lounge Seating and Fire Pit Table

Outdoor Poolside Grotto

Dog Run and Paw Spa

Direct Parking with Elevator Access

Wi-Fi in all Amenity Spaces

Electric Car Charging Stations

=====

Need a new apartment?

We're Taco Street Locating. We're an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you're looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we're free to work with. How cool is that?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Graustark St have any available units?
4500 Graustark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 Graustark St have?
Some of 4500 Graustark St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Graustark St currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Graustark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Graustark St pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Graustark St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4500 Graustark St offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Graustark St offers parking.
Does 4500 Graustark St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4500 Graustark St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Graustark St have a pool?
Yes, 4500 Graustark St has a pool.
Does 4500 Graustark St have accessible units?
Yes, 4500 Graustark St has accessible units.
Does 4500 Graustark St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4500 Graustark St does not have units with dishwashers.

