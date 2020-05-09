All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4447 Eigel Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4447 Eigel Street
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:39 PM

4447 Eigel Street

4447 Eigel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4447 Eigel Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Ready for move in ! Beautiful contemporary 2 bedroom Town home with 2 1/2 bath, one car garage & one outside parking spot in a 6 home gated community - just off Washington & I 10. Great location close to great restaurants & bars, Downtown, Medical Center & Galleria. Open plan living with lots of natural light, large island kitchen with lots of maple cabinets, gas range, double oven, granite counters & under cabinet lighting. This is a great home for entertaining with a large breakfast bar, high ceilings and beautiful hard wood floors throughout - no carpet. Two bedrooms up with en-suite full baths. Area up stair for study with storage.Small back yard space for BBQ. Freshly painted exterior. This home is nestled between Memorial Park and Downtown Houston. Washer, Dryer & refrigerator included in lease. Make your appointment and get your application approved today !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4447 Eigel Street have any available units?
4447 Eigel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4447 Eigel Street have?
Some of 4447 Eigel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4447 Eigel Street currently offering any rent specials?
4447 Eigel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4447 Eigel Street pet-friendly?
No, 4447 Eigel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4447 Eigel Street offer parking?
Yes, 4447 Eigel Street offers parking.
Does 4447 Eigel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4447 Eigel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4447 Eigel Street have a pool?
No, 4447 Eigel Street does not have a pool.
Does 4447 Eigel Street have accessible units?
No, 4447 Eigel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4447 Eigel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4447 Eigel Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Commerce Park
15330 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
Advenir at the Med Center
9955 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Alta Med Main
9330 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
La Sonrisa
9021 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77088
Waters Of Winrock
6403 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Las Velas at Hillcroft
7111 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77081
Riverwalk
450 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
Artisan West
8300 Sands Point Dr
Houston, TX 77036

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston