4447 Eigel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Ready for move in ! Beautiful contemporary 2 bedroom Town home with 2 1/2 bath, one car garage & one outside parking spot in a 6 home gated community - just off Washington & I 10. Great location close to great restaurants & bars, Downtown, Medical Center & Galleria. Open plan living with lots of natural light, large island kitchen with lots of maple cabinets, gas range, double oven, granite counters & under cabinet lighting. This is a great home for entertaining with a large breakfast bar, high ceilings and beautiful hard wood floors throughout - no carpet. Two bedrooms up with en-suite full baths. Area up stair for study with storage.Small back yard space for BBQ. Freshly painted exterior. This home is nestled between Memorial Park and Downtown Houston. Washer, Dryer & refrigerator included in lease. Make your appointment and get your application approved today !