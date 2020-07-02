4421 Rosslyn Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate home in Garden Oaks area on prominent street with great curb appeal. This home is adorned throughout with polished wood floors, modern lighting, designer finishes, study, large backyard, and lots of natural light. The open first floor living is ideal for entertaining. The kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless appliance like a convection oven and gas stove, wine fridge and spacious breakfast bar. Living room is bright with an abundance of windows to allow the sun to illuminates the home. Located on the second floor are 3 secondary bedrooms and the master suite. The master boasts spacious closet (11x6) with built-ins and master bath with large shower, granite counters and dual sinks.