Houston, TX
4421 Rosslyn Road
Last updated July 10 2019 at 6:55 PM

4421 Rosslyn Road

4421 Rosslyn Road · No Longer Available
Location

4421 Rosslyn Road, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate home in Garden Oaks area on prominent street with great curb appeal. This home is adorned throughout with polished wood floors, modern lighting, designer finishes, study, large backyard, and lots of natural light. The open first floor living is ideal for entertaining. The kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless appliance like a convection oven and gas stove, wine fridge and spacious breakfast bar. Living room is bright with an abundance of windows to allow the sun to illuminates the home. Located on the second floor are 3 secondary bedrooms and the master suite. The master boasts spacious closet (11x6) with built-ins and master bath with large shower, granite counters and dual sinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 Rosslyn Road have any available units?
4421 Rosslyn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 Rosslyn Road have?
Some of 4421 Rosslyn Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Rosslyn Road currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Rosslyn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 Rosslyn Road pet-friendly?
No, 4421 Rosslyn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4421 Rosslyn Road offer parking?
Yes, 4421 Rosslyn Road offers parking.
Does 4421 Rosslyn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4421 Rosslyn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 Rosslyn Road have a pool?
No, 4421 Rosslyn Road does not have a pool.
Does 4421 Rosslyn Road have accessible units?
No, 4421 Rosslyn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 Rosslyn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4421 Rosslyn Road has units with dishwashers.

