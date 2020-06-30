All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

4418 Groton Dr

4418 Groton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4418 Groton Drive, Houston, TX 77047
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom home has been completely renovated!! Everything new: New flooring, new lighting, new kitchen & bathroom fixtures, spacious bedrooms. Kitchen includes stove, oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal - all new. Also has, granite counter tops and tons of storage space. Separate dining room with hanging glass chandelier. Fully fenced backyard with plenty of space for entertaining or outdoor play. Newly paved driveway can hold up to 4 cars. Home is a must see!! Make your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4418 Groton Dr have any available units?
4418 Groton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4418 Groton Dr have?
Some of 4418 Groton Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4418 Groton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4418 Groton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4418 Groton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4418 Groton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4418 Groton Dr offer parking?
No, 4418 Groton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4418 Groton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4418 Groton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4418 Groton Dr have a pool?
No, 4418 Groton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4418 Groton Dr have accessible units?
No, 4418 Groton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4418 Groton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4418 Groton Dr has units with dishwashers.

