4418 Groton Dr

4 Bedroom home has been completely renovated!! Everything new: New flooring, new lighting, new kitchen & bathroom fixtures, spacious bedrooms. Kitchen includes stove, oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal - all new. Also has, granite counter tops and tons of storage space. Separate dining room with hanging glass chandelier. Fully fenced backyard with plenty of space for entertaining or outdoor play. Newly paved driveway can hold up to 4 cars. Home is a must see!! Make your appointment today.