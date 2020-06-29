4417 Lido Lane

Amenities

Stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in sought after Oak Forest. This home offers an updated kitchen, granite counters, SS appliances and refinished hardwood floors. Fresh paint, new interior doors, hardware, light fixtures and bathroom vanity complete some of the many upgrades. The shade in the spacious backyard offered by the multiple trees will make it perfect for a relaxing evening under the trees or on the covered patio. This home is also walking distance to TC Jester Park and conveniently located to the Heights, Washington corridor, downtown and the Galleria. An awesome home in an awesome location to call home! Call for an appointment. Application requirements: 600+ credit score, no evictions or broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.