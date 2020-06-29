All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4417 Lido Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4417 Lido Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4417 Lido Lane

4417 Lido Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4417 Lido Lane, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in sought after Oak Forest. This home offers an updated kitchen, granite counters, SS appliances and refinished hardwood floors. Fresh paint, new interior doors, hardware, light fixtures and bathroom vanity complete some of the many upgrades. The shade in the spacious backyard offered by the multiple trees will make it perfect for a relaxing evening under the trees or on the covered patio. This home is also walking distance to TC Jester Park and conveniently located to the Heights, Washington corridor, downtown and the Galleria. An awesome home in an awesome location to call home! Call for an appointment. Application requirements: 600+ credit score, no evictions or broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 Lido Lane have any available units?
4417 Lido Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 Lido Lane have?
Some of 4417 Lido Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 Lido Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Lido Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Lido Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4417 Lido Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4417 Lido Lane offer parking?
No, 4417 Lido Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4417 Lido Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 Lido Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Lido Lane have a pool?
No, 4417 Lido Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4417 Lido Lane have accessible units?
No, 4417 Lido Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Lido Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4417 Lido Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Milo on Westheimer
13250 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
6215 Tierwester
6215 Tierwester Street
Houston, TX 77021
14220 at Park Row
14220 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Phoenician
2345 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Astor Tanglewood
502 S Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77056
3737 Hillcroft
3737 Hillcroft Ave
Houston, TX 77057
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
The Brighton
16222 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston