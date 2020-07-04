All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:18 PM

4415 Tavenor Lane

4415 Tavenor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4415 Tavenor Lane, Houston, TX 77047
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1295 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $108 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1187.

This beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Brand new kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and laminate wood flooring! Bathrooms also are updated and much more! Covered patio, storage unit with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.

Get approved in 10 days, and receive Half Month Free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 Tavenor Lane have any available units?
4415 Tavenor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 Tavenor Lane have?
Some of 4415 Tavenor Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 Tavenor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4415 Tavenor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 Tavenor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 Tavenor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4415 Tavenor Lane offer parking?
No, 4415 Tavenor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4415 Tavenor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 Tavenor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 Tavenor Lane have a pool?
No, 4415 Tavenor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4415 Tavenor Lane have accessible units?
No, 4415 Tavenor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 Tavenor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 Tavenor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

