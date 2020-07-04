4415 Tavenor Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1295 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $108 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1187.



This beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Brand new kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and laminate wood flooring! Bathrooms also are updated and much more! Covered patio, storage unit with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.



Get approved in 10 days, and receive Half Month Free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.