Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Cozy Home situated on a large corner lot on a quiet street in Garden Oaks area. Location is blocks away from the recent LA Fitness, the New Whole Foods 365, Wabash, Cottonwood...and 5 minutes from the Heights! Home features wood floors and extensive mill work throughout the home. Kitchen equipped with electric stove and oven, plus an updated bathroom with lots of cabinet space for storage. Open living and dining area with lots of natural light.