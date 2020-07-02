All apartments in Houston
4310 Feagan Unit B
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:06 AM

4310 Feagan Unit B

4310 Feagan Street · No Longer Available
Location

4310 Feagan Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Stucco Home! - Come see this gorgeous stucco home in a prime location! Unique features throughout, arched doorway, curved staircase, wrought iron, plantation shutters, Travertine and wood floors. This home features an open floorplan. The living room has high ceilings, built-ins and lots of windows! The kitchen boasts bar seating, granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop and the fridge stays. Spacious master, bath has separate tub/shower with a large walk-in closet! Washer and dryer remain! No pets over 20lbs.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

(RLNE4779098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Feagan Unit B have any available units?
4310 Feagan Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 Feagan Unit B have?
Some of 4310 Feagan Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Feagan Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Feagan Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Feagan Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4310 Feagan Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 4310 Feagan Unit B offer parking?
No, 4310 Feagan Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 4310 Feagan Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4310 Feagan Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Feagan Unit B have a pool?
No, 4310 Feagan Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4310 Feagan Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4310 Feagan Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Feagan Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4310 Feagan Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

