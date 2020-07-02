4310 Feagan Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom Stucco Home! - Come see this gorgeous stucco home in a prime location! Unique features throughout, arched doorway, curved staircase, wrought iron, plantation shutters, Travertine and wood floors. This home features an open floorplan. The living room has high ceilings, built-ins and lots of windows! The kitchen boasts bar seating, granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop and the fridge stays. Spacious master, bath has separate tub/shower with a large walk-in closet! Washer and dryer remain! No pets over 20lbs.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Phone: +1 713-972-1222



