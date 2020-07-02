428 Middle Street

Amenities

428 Middle - A 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, recently updated home with a LARGE yard located in the heart of EaDo. Home is VACANT and AVAILABLE for immediate move-in. PETS ALLOWED. Located a block away from the Esplanade on Navigation Blvd. with El Tiempo and Ninfa's just blocks away. A 5 minute walk from Dynamo stadium, the home features high ceilings & spacious rooms with wood floors in foyer, living and dining room. There are ample cabinets with granite counters in the island kitchen. There is plenty of room for your pets with a fully fenced backyard and a small fenced area at the front of the house. The home is just a 10 minute walk to Guadalupe Park & Headquarters HTX. In addition, easy access to I-10, I-45, and I-69 and is minutes away from downtown and Medical Center.