All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4218 Grassmere.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Houston, TX
/
4218 Grassmere
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:54 AM
1 of 1
4218 Grassmere
4218 Grassmere St
·
No Longer Available
Location
4218 Grassmere St, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
SWM - Shares water meter with 4216 Grassmere. has the 4218G address
Meter #
4218 /40%
4216/ 60%
Meter # 01010657-BA-0.625
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4218 Grassmere have any available units?
4218 Grassmere doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4218 Grassmere currently offering any rent specials?
4218 Grassmere is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 Grassmere pet-friendly?
No, 4218 Grassmere is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4218 Grassmere offer parking?
No, 4218 Grassmere does not offer parking.
Does 4218 Grassmere have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4218 Grassmere does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 Grassmere have a pool?
No, 4218 Grassmere does not have a pool.
Does 4218 Grassmere have accessible units?
No, 4218 Grassmere does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 Grassmere have units with dishwashers?
No, 4218 Grassmere does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4218 Grassmere have units with air conditioning?
No, 4218 Grassmere does not have units with air conditioning.
