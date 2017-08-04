Stunning remodeled and updates 3 bedroom home. New refrigerator, new 5 burner gas stove, new washer and dryer, new flooring, new counter tops, and even has surround sound in the restroom. HURRY! This one is a must see and won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4215 Gillespie St have any available units?
4215 Gillespie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4215 Gillespie St have?
Some of 4215 Gillespie St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4215 Gillespie St currently offering any rent specials?
4215 Gillespie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 Gillespie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4215 Gillespie St is pet friendly.
Does 4215 Gillespie St offer parking?
No, 4215 Gillespie St does not offer parking.
Does 4215 Gillespie St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4215 Gillespie St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 Gillespie St have a pool?
No, 4215 Gillespie St does not have a pool.
Does 4215 Gillespie St have accessible units?
No, 4215 Gillespie St does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 Gillespie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4215 Gillespie St does not have units with dishwashers.
