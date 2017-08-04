4215 Gillespie St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning remodeled and updates 3 bedroom home. New refrigerator, new 5 burner gas stove, new washer and dryer, new flooring, new counter tops, and even has surround sound in the restroom. HURRY! This one is a must see and won't last long!