Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:33 AM
4213 Dawson
4213 Dawson Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4213 Dawson Ln, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
IMW - individual water meter, in Tenants name
Living in one of our duplexes you have your own private parking.
Large front and Back yards
Pet-friendly
W/D connections in the 4 and 6 Bedrooms only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4213 Dawson have any available units?
4213 Dawson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4213 Dawson currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Dawson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Dawson pet-friendly?
Yes, 4213 Dawson is pet friendly.
Does 4213 Dawson offer parking?
Yes, 4213 Dawson offers parking.
Does 4213 Dawson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Dawson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Dawson have a pool?
No, 4213 Dawson does not have a pool.
Does 4213 Dawson have accessible units?
No, 4213 Dawson does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Dawson have units with dishwashers?
No, 4213 Dawson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4213 Dawson have units with air conditioning?
No, 4213 Dawson does not have units with air conditioning.
