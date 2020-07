4200 Watson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! FABULOUS CONDO UNIT IN THE DESIRABLE HEIGHTS AREA! THIS CHARMING CONDO FEATURES 2 BEDS/2 BATHS, & NUMEROUS UPGRADES SUCH AS NEW CARPET, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN THE KITCHEN & BATHROOMS, WALK-IN CLOSETS, AND NEW WASHER AND DRYER UNITS! LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE HEIGHTS, WITH PLENTY OF GREEN SPACE AND A SWIMMING POOL FOR ITS RESIDENTS. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE PROCTOR PLAZA PARK WITH TENNIS COURTS. JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM I-10, I-45, RESTAURANTS, STORES, PARKS AND OTHER NEARBY ENTERTAINMENT. THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST LONG!