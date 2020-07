Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This open two-story floor plan boasts of elegant finishes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. A spacious master suite is located on the second floor connected with an elegant master bathroom and plenty of natural light. This gorgeous condo is close to town and the rail system. Near Minute Maid stadium and many other fun destinations!!