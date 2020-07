Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Rice Military home with POOL!! Spacious floorplan and ample outdoor space. The balcony off the second floor breakfast area has a staircase for direct access to the pool area! The downstairs bedroom can serve as a den, as it has a wet bar configuration and opens onto the backyard and pool area - Great storage throughout and very convenient location, very close to all the shopping and dining that Memorial drive AND Washington avenue have to offer! Available early June.