4143 Dickson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully updated 3/3 freestanding townhome with new carpet. Lg. side yard/patio. Balcony on 2nd and 3rd floor. Custom window coverings. Wired for surround sound. Open concept kitchen, dining and living area with built ins. Large bay window with sitting area in living/dining area. Great for entertaining. One block from Buffalo Bayou Park. Walk to new HEB & Voodooo Donuts on Washington Ave. Great layout for roommates or family. Pet friendly landlord. Minutes to downtown and the Heights. Easy access to Memorial and Allen Parkway. Tons of storage. Walk-In master closet. Fireplace.End unit being free standing gives this home an abundance of natural light. Easy commute to downtown and Galleria. Bike rentals 1 block away. Two blocks from Memorial. Twelve additional guest parking spaces directly across street (rare find in the area).