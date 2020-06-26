All apartments in Houston
4143 Dickson Street
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:31 AM

4143 Dickson Street

4143 Dickson Street · No Longer Available
Location

4143 Dickson Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully updated 3/3 freestanding townhome with new carpet. Lg. side yard/patio. Balcony on 2nd and 3rd floor. Custom window coverings. Wired for surround sound. Open concept kitchen, dining and living area with built ins. Large bay window with sitting area in living/dining area. Great for entertaining. One block from Buffalo Bayou Park. Walk to new HEB & Voodooo Donuts on Washington Ave. Great layout for roommates or family. Pet friendly landlord. Minutes to downtown and the Heights. Easy access to Memorial and Allen Parkway. Tons of storage. Walk-In master closet. Fireplace.End unit being free standing gives this home an abundance of natural light. Easy commute to downtown and Galleria. Bike rentals 1 block away. Two blocks from Memorial. Twelve additional guest parking spaces directly across street (rare find in the area).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4143 Dickson Street have any available units?
4143 Dickson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4143 Dickson Street have?
Some of 4143 Dickson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4143 Dickson Street currently offering any rent specials?
4143 Dickson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4143 Dickson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4143 Dickson Street is pet friendly.
Does 4143 Dickson Street offer parking?
Yes, 4143 Dickson Street offers parking.
Does 4143 Dickson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4143 Dickson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4143 Dickson Street have a pool?
No, 4143 Dickson Street does not have a pool.
Does 4143 Dickson Street have accessible units?
No, 4143 Dickson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4143 Dickson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4143 Dickson Street has units with dishwashers.

