4137 Galesburg St

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

4137 Galesburg! - This Home Is Your Sanctuary! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is the perfect size for a new family or an individual in search of simplicity. Quaint and beautifully renovated, this house in Houston is a peaceful sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of the outside world. The cool grey tile and warm woodlike flooring lend character and hominess to an already cozy cottage-style dwelling. Some might think its small but the modern design and fresh renovation ensure a luxurious lifestyle for this homes inhabitants.



(RLNE4518832)