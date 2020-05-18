All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:49 AM

4130 Law

4130 Law Street · No Longer Available
Location

4130 Law Street, Houston, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Beautiful 2 story brick West U area townhome with pergola and gated side yard on corner lot. Zoned to West U Elementary. Looks and feels like a single family home - has a private driveway. 20 ft ceiling entry with transom windows. First floor living - updated kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast room - house has lots of natural light. Gas fireplace. All three bedrooms on the second floor. Large master bedroom with sitting area and marble bath with whirlpool tub and separate shower. Good storage. Sits on a 2,364 square foot lot. Walk to shopping, Starbucks, Judson Park. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. Nice landlord. Available July 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Law have any available units?
4130 Law doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Law have?
Some of 4130 Law's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Law currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Law is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Law pet-friendly?
No, 4130 Law is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4130 Law offer parking?
Yes, 4130 Law offers parking.
Does 4130 Law have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4130 Law offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Law have a pool?
Yes, 4130 Law has a pool.
Does 4130 Law have accessible units?
Yes, 4130 Law has accessible units.
Does 4130 Law have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4130 Law has units with dishwashers.

