Beautiful 2 story brick West U area townhome with pergola and gated side yard on corner lot. Zoned to West U Elementary. Looks and feels like a single family home - has a private driveway. 20 ft ceiling entry with transom windows. First floor living - updated kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast room - house has lots of natural light. Gas fireplace. All three bedrooms on the second floor. Large master bedroom with sitting area and marble bath with whirlpool tub and separate shower. Good storage. Sits on a 2,364 square foot lot. Walk to shopping, Starbucks, Judson Park. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. Nice landlord. Available July 1, 2019.