Last updated November 25 2019 at 10:57 PM

4121 Mallow St

4121 Mallow Street · No Longer Available
Location

4121 Mallow Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

FREE APPLICATIONS ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW!
Large 3 bedroom 3 bath home available for immediate move in. Home has 2 master bedrooms, one on the first floor and one on the second floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 Mallow St have any available units?
4121 Mallow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4121 Mallow St currently offering any rent specials?
4121 Mallow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 Mallow St pet-friendly?
No, 4121 Mallow St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4121 Mallow St offer parking?
No, 4121 Mallow St does not offer parking.
Does 4121 Mallow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 Mallow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 Mallow St have a pool?
No, 4121 Mallow St does not have a pool.
Does 4121 Mallow St have accessible units?
No, 4121 Mallow St does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 Mallow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 Mallow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4121 Mallow St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4121 Mallow St does not have units with air conditioning.

