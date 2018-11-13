All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd
403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd

403 North Cesar Chavez Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

403 North Cesar Chavez Boulevard, Houston, TX 77011
Magnolia Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
Cesar Chavez - Property Id: 246580

Beautiful one bedroom, one bath apartments on this PRIVATE-FLOOR TO CEILING- RENOVATED FOURPLEX.
Wood flooring through the units.
Gorgeous GRANITE kitchen counter tops with BIG under-mount sink.
All appliances included.

Property offers:
-6 ft privacy fence
-PLAYGROUND
-ONE Parking Space inside property per apartment
-Gate/Remote Control
-CAMERAS for your security.
------TWO BLOCKS TO THE METRO RAIL....10 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN HOUSTON -------

$ 850/Mo on Smaller 600 SF first Floor units, $950 on the 620 SF Second Floor Units ALL BILLS PAID !
Won't last long!
Call us to Look FOR your tour at 832.703.2668 !
Se habla ESPAOL!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246580
Property Id 246580

(RLNE5650829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd have any available units?
403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd have?
Some of 403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd offers parking.
Does 403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd have a pool?
No, 403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd have accessible units?
No, 403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

