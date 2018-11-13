403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground

Beautiful one bedroom, one bath apartments on this PRIVATE-FLOOR TO CEILING- RENOVATED FOURPLEX.

Wood flooring through the units.

Gorgeous GRANITE kitchen counter tops with BIG under-mount sink.

All appliances included.



Property offers:

-6 ft privacy fence

-PLAYGROUND

-ONE Parking Space inside property per apartment

-Gate/Remote Control

-CAMERAS for your security.

------TWO BLOCKS TO THE METRO RAIL....10 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN HOUSTON -------



$ 850/Mo on Smaller 600 SF first Floor units, $950 on the 620 SF Second Floor Units ALL BILLS PAID !

Won't last long!

Call us to Look FOR your tour at 832.703.2668 !

Se habla ESPAOL!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246580

Property Id 246580



