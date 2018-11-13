403 N Cesar Chavez Blvd

Amenities
Cesar Chavez - Property Id: 246580
Beautiful one bedroom, one bath apartments on this PRIVATE-FLOOR TO CEILING- RENOVATED FOURPLEX.
Wood flooring through the units.
Gorgeous GRANITE kitchen counter tops with BIG under-mount sink.
All appliances included.
Property offers:
-6 ft privacy fence
-PLAYGROUND
-ONE Parking Space inside property per apartment
-Gate/Remote Control
-CAMERAS for your security.
------TWO BLOCKS TO THE METRO RAIL....10 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN HOUSTON -------
$ 850/Mo on Smaller 600 SF first Floor units, $950 on the 620 SF Second Floor Units ALL BILLS PAID !
Won't last long!
Call us to Look FOR your tour at 832.703.2668 !
Se habla ESPAOL!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246580
(RLNE5650829)