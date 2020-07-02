All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4017 Michaux Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4017 Michaux Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4017 Michaux Street

4017 Michaux Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4017 Michaux Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SINGLE FAMILY HOME set in the heart of The Heights Historic District. Remodeled and gorgeous, Dark stained Hardwood floors throughout the house. Three bedrooms all with an en-suite. The Master Bath has an old fashion tub with claw feet and sits next to a modern shower. Beautiful elongated toilets and tile floors in all three baths. Notice the crown molding, wood stairs, high baseboards, porcelain farm sink with Cabrera Marble, tank-less water system, gas range, 2" white Hunter Douglas blinds throughout, special door knobs and a stainless steel refrigerator. The spacious Open Plan lends itself to great entertaining. The backyard is securely fenced for those with young children or pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 Michaux Street have any available units?
4017 Michaux Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4017 Michaux Street have?
Some of 4017 Michaux Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 Michaux Street currently offering any rent specials?
4017 Michaux Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 Michaux Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4017 Michaux Street is pet friendly.
Does 4017 Michaux Street offer parking?
Yes, 4017 Michaux Street offers parking.
Does 4017 Michaux Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4017 Michaux Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 Michaux Street have a pool?
No, 4017 Michaux Street does not have a pool.
Does 4017 Michaux Street have accessible units?
No, 4017 Michaux Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 Michaux Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4017 Michaux Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl Midtown
3101 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
Latitude Med Center
1850 Old Main Street
Houston, TX 77030
Apex
8520 Madie Dr
Houston, TX 77022
Candleridge Park
1601 Wooded Pine Dr
Houston, TX 77073
Rockridge Park
850 Harvest Time Ln
Houston, TX 77060
Alexan Lower Heights
2770 Summer Street
Houston, TX 77007
Crimson
2220 Westcreek Lane
Houston, TX 77027
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd
Houston, TX 77058

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston