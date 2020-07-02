4017 Michaux Street

Amenities

SINGLE FAMILY HOME set in the heart of The Heights Historic District. Remodeled and gorgeous, Dark stained Hardwood floors throughout the house. Three bedrooms all with an en-suite. The Master Bath has an old fashion tub with claw feet and sits next to a modern shower. Beautiful elongated toilets and tile floors in all three baths. Notice the crown molding, wood stairs, high baseboards, porcelain farm sink with Cabrera Marble, tank-less water system, gas range, 2" white Hunter Douglas blinds throughout, special door knobs and a stainless steel refrigerator. The spacious Open Plan lends itself to great entertaining. The backyard is securely fenced for those with young children or pets.