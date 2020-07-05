All apartments in Houston
4015 Pecan Knoll Dr.

4015 Pecan Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4015 Pecan Knoll Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
Pecan knoll - 4015 Pecan Knoll Dr Kingwood, TX 77339. It is a beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home with many wonderful features. Brand new carpet, central heat and air conditioning, fenced in back yard with a pool, on a quiet, dead end block.

The rent is $1,400 per month. You can view pictures of the home at our website:
https://www.dhiholdingslp.com/vacancies/

Available Now!!!. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, electric, gas, and water. First month's rent along with the security deposit is due at the time of move in. This is a total of $2,800. Our requirements include 3x the rent amount in household income and 600 credit score or higher are required.

If you are interested, please start the application here: https://www.dhiholdingslp.com/vacancies/

There is a $35 non refundable application fee. We will need an application for each adult above the age of 18. We check your credit and background.

Please call, email or text to schedule a showing.

Thank you for considering our rental!!

Tyler
DHI Holdings/ DDH Fund
713-446-2140
Tyler@taxauctioninvestors.com

(RLNE4728906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

