Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available for immediate move-in! Gorgeous new one story 3-bedroom home, 3.5 baths and so much open space! Kitchen opens to spacious family room. Great location zoned to the best schools. Close to walking trails, shopping and many parks in this subdivision! Super easy access to Grand Parkway and Westpark Tollway.