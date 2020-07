Amenities

recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully Remodeled home with 3 bed/ 1.5 bath is ready for move in! This home boasts many many updates, from wood like vinyl flooring to new roof. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets and countertops, beautiful bathrooms and vanities. Recess Lighting through out. Huge yard!! COME SEE FOR YOURSELF and schedule a showing today!