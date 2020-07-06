3930 Drake Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully updated and maintained mid-century home in prime West U location w/large yard! Hardwood floors, granite counters, wood blinds throughout, built in shelving in living room. Stained glass accents in kitchen/bathroom. Breakfast nook w/fenced herb garden just off kitchen. Central AC/gas heat, all appliances including w/d, refrigerator w/ice maker. Two-car garage with storage and beautifully maintained landscaping in large yard with patio and gas hookup for grill. Easy access to 59 & 610. Just minutes from Greenway, Galleria, River Oaks District, Highland Village, Rice Village, Upper Kirby, Medical Center, Downtown and exemplary schools like West U Elementary, Episcopal HS, Pin Oak, Pershing, Bellaire and Lamar. Great location for shopping, dining and entertainment. Very nice neighborhood and conscientious landlord. DONT MISS THIS ONE IT WILL GO FAST!