Last updated November 27 2019 at 4:38 PM

3930 Drake Street

3930 Drake Street · No Longer Available
Location

3930 Drake Street, Houston, TX 77005
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully updated and maintained mid-century home in prime West U location w/large yard! Hardwood floors, granite counters, wood blinds throughout, built in shelving in living room. Stained glass accents in kitchen/bathroom. Breakfast nook w/fenced herb garden just off kitchen. Central AC/gas heat, all appliances including w/d, refrigerator w/ice maker. Two-car garage with storage and beautifully maintained landscaping in large yard with patio and gas hookup for grill. Easy access to 59 & 610. Just minutes from Greenway, Galleria, River Oaks District, Highland Village, Rice Village, Upper Kirby, Medical Center, Downtown and exemplary schools like West U Elementary, Episcopal HS, Pin Oak, Pershing, Bellaire and Lamar. Great location for shopping, dining and entertainment. Very nice neighborhood and conscientious landlord. DONT MISS THIS ONE IT WILL GO FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Drake Street have any available units?
3930 Drake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 Drake Street have?
Some of 3930 Drake Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 Drake Street currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Drake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Drake Street pet-friendly?
No, 3930 Drake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3930 Drake Street offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Drake Street offers parking.
Does 3930 Drake Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3930 Drake Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Drake Street have a pool?
No, 3930 Drake Street does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Drake Street have accessible units?
No, 3930 Drake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Drake Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3930 Drake Street has units with dishwashers.

