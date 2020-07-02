All apartments in Houston
3912 Averill Street
Last updated March 22 2020 at 5:07 PM

3912 Averill Street

3912 Averill Street · No Longer Available
Location

3912 Averill Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This charming home located in the Hot area North Downtown Houston (EODO)is situated on one of the largest lots in the area,12,098 sqft which makes this property that is 5 minutes from Downtown /Houston & walking distance to the Light Rail,so valuable!It has been completely rehabbed with new Energy Efficient low-e windows,new electrical & panel,new kitchen with Quartz counters,new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a Farmhouse stainless steel sink,new bathrooms with Quartz counters & decorative tile & decorative light fixtures,new flooring w/the wood inspired Italian tile and new carpet in the bedrooms,new siding, recent roof,new HVAC,new PEX plumbing,new sewer line to the city line,Gorgeous remodel, tranquil colors, rehabbed fireplace with stacked stone. Open floor plan makes the home feel so much bigger and huge entertainers backyard.Remote controlled gate! Stop commuting and live work play downtown!! Schedule your appointment today. Land values are on the rise in this area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 Averill Street have any available units?
3912 Averill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 Averill Street have?
Some of 3912 Averill Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 Averill Street currently offering any rent specials?
3912 Averill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 Averill Street pet-friendly?
No, 3912 Averill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3912 Averill Street offer parking?
Yes, 3912 Averill Street offers parking.
Does 3912 Averill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 Averill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 Averill Street have a pool?
No, 3912 Averill Street does not have a pool.
Does 3912 Averill Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3912 Averill Street has accessible units.
Does 3912 Averill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3912 Averill Street has units with dishwashers.

