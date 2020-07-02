3912 Averill Street

Amenities

This charming home located in the Hot area North Downtown Houston (EODO)is situated on one of the largest lots in the area,12,098 sqft which makes this property that is 5 minutes from Downtown /Houston & walking distance to the Light Rail,so valuable!It has been completely rehabbed with new Energy Efficient low-e windows,new electrical & panel,new kitchen with Quartz counters,new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a Farmhouse stainless steel sink,new bathrooms with Quartz counters & decorative tile & decorative light fixtures,new flooring w/the wood inspired Italian tile and new carpet in the bedrooms,new siding, recent roof,new HVAC,new PEX plumbing,new sewer line to the city line,Gorgeous remodel, tranquil colors, rehabbed fireplace with stacked stone. Open floor plan makes the home feel so much bigger and huge entertainers backyard.Remote controlled gate! Stop commuting and live work play downtown!! Schedule your appointment today. Land values are on the rise in this area!