Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:29 AM

3822 Hill Springs Drive

3822 Hill Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3822 Hill Springs Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

Welcome home! Never flooded. Location, location, location. You will love this big beautiful one story home nestled in a private cul de sac location with a great big backyard that sides to the greenbelt and walking distance to pool, park, elementary and middle school. New Roof 2019. Neutral tile floors greet you at the front door and extend thru the main living areas. Both formals at entry. Gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinets (under cabinet drawers slide for easy storage), appliance garage, granite counters, custom panty with pull out drawers). Master bath features rebuilt shower and granite counters. (3) secondary bedrooms are generous in size. Second bathroom also updated with granite counter tops. Study w/French doors can be 5th bedroom. Stunning vaulted ceiling in family room will take your breath away. Solar screens (stored in garage for winter months). Outside: Super big backyard that sides to the greenbelt. Do not let this one get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 Hill Springs Drive have any available units?
3822 Hill Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3822 Hill Springs Drive have?
Some of 3822 Hill Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 Hill Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3822 Hill Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 Hill Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3822 Hill Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3822 Hill Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3822 Hill Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3822 Hill Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 Hill Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 Hill Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3822 Hill Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 3822 Hill Springs Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3822 Hill Springs Drive has accessible units.
Does 3822 Hill Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3822 Hill Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

