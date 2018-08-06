3822 Hill Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Welcome home! Never flooded. Location, location, location. You will love this big beautiful one story home nestled in a private cul de sac location with a great big backyard that sides to the greenbelt and walking distance to pool, park, elementary and middle school. New Roof 2019. Neutral tile floors greet you at the front door and extend thru the main living areas. Both formals at entry. Gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinets (under cabinet drawers slide for easy storage), appliance garage, granite counters, custom panty with pull out drawers). Master bath features rebuilt shower and granite counters. (3) secondary bedrooms are generous in size. Second bathroom also updated with granite counter tops. Study w/French doors can be 5th bedroom. Stunning vaulted ceiling in family room will take your breath away. Solar screens (stored in garage for winter months). Outside: Super big backyard that sides to the greenbelt. Do not let this one get away!