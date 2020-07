Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous recent built home in EADO! Located only 3 block from the metro rail and only 2 miles from downtown! This home is everything you have been looking for featuring hardwood floors, kitchen island, walk-in pantry, open concept design, back patio and much more! Schedule your appointment today!