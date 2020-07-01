All apartments in Houston
3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144

3788 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3788 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

parking
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Upper Kirby Greenway Plaza - Luxury Apartments

the apartment is fully furnished , specious and ALL the bills are paid , i dont charge for application fees or any hidden fees .
you got everything youll need for your stay just come and enjoy

Nestled in the charming Greenway Plaza neighborhood right on the edge of Downtown Houston Tx, Pearl Greenways Houston luxury apartments are the perfect place to call home. Pearl Greenways excellent location puts you in the middle of it all. Convenient to West University, the Museum District and the Texas Medical Center, Pearl Greenway is within walking distance to all of your lifestyle conveniences, restaurants, retail locations and movie theaters. Surrounded by natural beauty and situated in a vibrant urban community Pearl Greenway has everything you need to keep you going day and night. With the Galleria, Highland Village, River Oaks and Upper Kirby as your neighbors, youre surrounded by the best of Houston.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144 have any available units?
3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144 currently offering any rent specials?
3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144 pet-friendly?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144 offer parking?
Yes, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144 offers parking.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144 have a pool?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144 does not have a pool.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144 have accessible units?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144 does not have accessible units.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1144 does not have units with air conditioning.

