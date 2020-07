Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This small 12 unit complex is located directly next to UH main campus. Great for students or anyone working in or near Downtown Houston. Newly renovated units ready to be lived in.



We recommend driveby's of the property and if interested you can apply at www.fatproperty.com/apply or call us at 832.640.4444

We do not have an onsite office so come visit us at our main office at 3800 Garrott 77006