3715 Eagle Street

***BRAND NEW STUDENT HOUSING LAST ROOM AVAILABLE PRIVATE OR SHARED 280+ SQ. FT.!!!*** This newly renovated home has 6 huge bedrooms, rooms can sleep 1 or 2 people comfortably, all beds will come with a luxury mattress as well as nightstand. Bedrooms on average are 200+ square feet with more than enough closet space, 3 rooms downstairs have carpet while the 3 upstairs have hardwood floors. The Kitchen is huge and has a dishwasher, 5-burner stove, double door fridge with freezer, ice maker, and water dispenser. The space is upstairs about 18x16 (280+ sq.ft.) with 2 deep walk-in closets, shares a bathroom upstairs as well as downstairs available for use. Reserve your space today before it fills up, 6, 9/10, and 12 month lease terms available, $500 deposit, ALL BILLS PAID, cable & internet included. UH, TSU, Medical Center, home is on Metro-rail and Metro-bus that will take you all throughout the inner city without a car. Listing price reflects the rent for the Private Bedroom for a single person. There are currently 5 male students occupying the property aged 20-26.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5228011)