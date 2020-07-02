All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:20 AM

3715 Eagle Street

3715 Eagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3715 Eagle Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
***BRAND NEW STUDENT HOUSING LAST ROOM AVAILABLE PRIVATE OR SHARED 280+ SQ. FT.!!!*** This newly renovated home has 6 huge bedrooms, rooms can sleep 1 or 2 people comfortably, all beds will come with a luxury mattress as well as nightstand. Bedrooms on average are 200+ square feet with more than enough closet space, 3 rooms downstairs have carpet while the 3 upstairs have hardwood floors. The Kitchen is huge and has a dishwasher, 5-burner stove, double door fridge with freezer, ice maker, and water dispenser. The space is upstairs about 18x16 (280+ sq.ft.) with 2 deep walk-in closets, shares a bathroom upstairs as well as downstairs available for use. Reserve your space today before it fills up, 6, 9/10, and 12 month lease terms available, $500 deposit, ALL BILLS PAID, cable & internet included. UH, TSU, Medical Center, home is on Metro-rail and Metro-bus that will take you all throughout the inner city without a car. Listing price reflects the rent for the Private Bedroom for a single person. There are currently 5 male students occupying the property aged 20-26.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/houston-tx?lid=12435174

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5228011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Eagle Street have any available units?
3715 Eagle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 Eagle Street have?
Some of 3715 Eagle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Eagle Street currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Eagle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Eagle Street pet-friendly?
No, 3715 Eagle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3715 Eagle Street offer parking?
Yes, 3715 Eagle Street offers parking.
Does 3715 Eagle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Eagle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Eagle Street have a pool?
No, 3715 Eagle Street does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Eagle Street have accessible units?
No, 3715 Eagle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Eagle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3715 Eagle Street has units with dishwashers.

