All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3706 Florinda St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3706 Florinda St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:23 AM

3706 Florinda St

3706 Florinda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
OST - South Union
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3706 Florinda Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
concierge
extra storage
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
3706 Florinda - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1512733?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1315
Security Deposit: $1115
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1076
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Stove

Extras: Check out this cute house with such a great location near the medical center, NRG stadium, and downtown Houston! Cute kitchen with more than enough cabinets for groceries, also includes stove, dishwasher and disposal! This one-story property has tile and vinyl throughout which is perfect for an easy clean. 3 spacious bedrooms and a roomy full bath with extra storage space. It also comes with a storage shed in the fenced backyard! Don't wait it's priced to lease FAST! APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4518480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 Florinda St have any available units?
3706 Florinda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 Florinda St have?
Some of 3706 Florinda St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 Florinda St currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Florinda St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Florinda St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 Florinda St is pet friendly.
Does 3706 Florinda St offer parking?
No, 3706 Florinda St does not offer parking.
Does 3706 Florinda St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 Florinda St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Florinda St have a pool?
No, 3706 Florinda St does not have a pool.
Does 3706 Florinda St have accessible units?
No, 3706 Florinda St does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Florinda St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3706 Florinda St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Square Tower
777 Preston St
Houston, TX 77002
Carrington at Barker Cypress
7202 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77433
The Essex House
3919 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Oaks of Charleston
15 Charleston Park Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Sterling Point
6601 Dunlap St
Houston, TX 77081
Broadstone Post Oak
3100 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
The Hayworth
1414 Wood Hollow Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston