3706 Florinda St

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1315
Security Deposit: $1115
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1076
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Stove
Extras: Check out this cute house with such a great location near the medical center, NRG stadium, and downtown Houston! Cute kitchen with more than enough cabinets for groceries, also includes stove, dishwasher and disposal! This one-story property has tile and vinyl throughout which is perfect for an easy clean. 3 spacious bedrooms and a roomy full bath with extra storage space. It also comes with a storage shed in the fenced backyard! Don't wait it's priced to lease FAST! APPLY NOW!
