3706 Florinda St

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly concierge extra storage online portal

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

3706 Florinda - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1512733?source=marketing



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1315

Security Deposit: $1115

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1076

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 1

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Stove



Extras: Check out this cute house with such a great location near the medical center, NRG stadium, and downtown Houston! Cute kitchen with more than enough cabinets for groceries, also includes stove, dishwasher and disposal! This one-story property has tile and vinyl throughout which is perfect for an easy clean. 3 spacious bedrooms and a roomy full bath with extra storage space. It also comes with a storage shed in the fenced backyard! Don't wait it's priced to lease FAST! APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE4518480)